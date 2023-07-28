TRADE Kings Group says it is committed to manufacturing products that are of quality and affordable to all citizens. Speaking after a tour of the Trade Kings Homecare Plant, Thursday, Group Manager for Public Relations and Corporate Affairs Bridget Kambobe said the company has for 27 years through the flagship brand, Boom, confirmed and affirmed that it’s possible to manufacture products that are of quality and affordable. “I will speak to three very key pillars that have gone into the investment of what you see in Boom. Firstly, it is the commitment to quality and so, we are very proud first and foremost as a business for what has been done because we not only are authenticating the proudly Zambian…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.