DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says the Zambia National Service Eagle branded mealie meal labeled “for export” is being imported from South Africa for purposes of exporting to Congo. Lufuma says government is not only making money from the exports but stabilising mealie meal prices in Zambia at the same time. Some citizens have in the last few days taken to social media to question the move by ZNS to export mealie meal when the country is grappling with escalating prices of the commodity. But in an interview, Lufuma said the purpose of exporting to Congo was to meet the Congolese demand while at the same time lessening the external demand on the country’s mealie meal. “So if you recall, there…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.