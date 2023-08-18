THE Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry has revealed that the Katima Mulilo Border Post will commence 24-hour border operations, effective August 22, 2023. In a statement, Thursday, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Public Relations Officer Musanda Kangwa stated that a trial run would be conducted from August 19 to 21 in order to efficiently implement the initiative. She said the development was expected to provide timely border clearance for both passenger and commercial traffic at the border post. “The Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry wishes to inform all Government Agencies operating at Katima Mulilo Border Post, the Customs Clearing Agents, Transporters and the General Public that effective 22nd August 2023, the Katima Mulilo Border Post will commence…...



