TOURISM Minister Rodney Sikumba says the Zambia is set to host the inagural Global Evergreening Alliance Conference in March 2024. Speaking during the Global Evergreen Alliance Conference Media Launch, Wednesday, Sikumba said the event was expected to attract approximately 1,500 delegates over its week-long deliberations. “In October 2022, the Ministry of Tourism through the Zambia Tourism Agency launched an ambitious plan to increase the footfall into destination Zambia. We are here today to present some fruits of our labour, we are pleased to inform the nation that Zambia will be [the] inaugural host of the Global Evergreening Alliance Conference in March 2024, an event that is expected to attract approximately 1,500 delegates over its week-long deliberations. As you may be…...