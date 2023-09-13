President Hakainde Hichilema, Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati and ZTE officials during the signing of an MOU for the setting up of a smartphone assembly plant in Zambia – Picture credit HH presidential Facebook page

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the country has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China’s ZTE Company for the setting up of a smartphone assembly plant in Zambia. President Hichilema has revealed that Zambia has also signed an MOU with Huawei Technologies which will see the country getting fully digitised. President Hichilema is undertaking a state visit to China from September 10 to 16, 2023 at the invitation of that country’s President, Xi Jinping. According to various postings on his Facebook page, President Hichilema said as his government moved towards developing a stronger e-commerce and e-government, it wanted to ensure that all citizens could afford smartphone devices. “Our last engagement in Shenzhen City this morning [Tuesday] was with ZTE a…...