ENERGY Regulation Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa says newly appointed Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba is very experienced and will definitely contribute to discussions on how to have more stable fuel price reviews. On Monday, President Hakainde Hichilema ordered a stable price review, noting that citizens were concerned about the monthly price reviews. Commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Bowa said everyone wanted a stable mechanism but it was a question of achieving that without endangering the security of supply. “It will be unfair to comment on what the President said but all I can do is to say that the appointment of our new Permanent Secretary is a welcome move. Clearly, he is a gentleman with a lot of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.