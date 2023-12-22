ZESCO Board Chairman Vickson N’cube says the utility company is looking into the possibility of doing a debt swap with the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) for outstanding debts. The latest Auditor General’s report revealed that Zesco is owing the Energy Regulation Board over K477 million in licence fees. According to the report, three entities, including Zesco, Midlands Petroleum Limited and Continental Oil were owing ERB an outstanding balance of over K498 million. “During the period under review, it was observed that amounts totalling K498,955,555 were outstanding from three (3) entities in respect of licence fees as of 31st August 2023. Out of the total amount of K498,955,555 outstanding, 99.8% was owed by ZESCO Ltd. ZESCO Limited owed K497,947,239, Midlands Petroleum…...



