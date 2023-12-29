THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has announced that it has allocated 16 Billion Cubic Metres of water to be shared equally between Zesco and Kariba Hydro Power Company for power generation in 2024. And the Authority has urged power utilities to consider alternative sources of power in order to fill any power generation deficit that could arise due to the lower water allocation at Kariba for 2024. In a statement, Thursday, ZRA Chief Executive Munyaradzi Munodawafa said the 2024 water allocation was informed by the 2023/2024 rainfall forecasts which showed a high probability of a normal to below normal rainfall season for the Kariba Lower Catchment and normal to above normal rainfall season for the Kariba Upper catchment. “The Zambezi…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.