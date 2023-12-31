ZESCO Limited has announced that it has successfully connected Lundazi and Chama Districts of Eastern Province to the national grid, for the first time since Zambia’s independence. The power utility company says the project has been delivered at a cost lower than US$20 million from the initial US$54 million. In a statement, Friday, Zesco Managing Director Victor Mapani stated that the Chama-Lundazi project stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering infrastructure projects that were cost-effective, timely and of high quality. “Zesco Limited is delighted to announce the successful connection and powering of Lundazi and Chama Districts of the Eastern Province of Zambia to the national grid, for the first time since Zambia’s independence 59 years ago. This…...



