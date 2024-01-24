ENERGY Regulation Board (ERB) Chairperson Reynolds Bowa says government has not been subsidising fuel, but the authority has been using the Strategic Reserve Fund to support price stabilisation due to the sudden increase in the international price of fuel. Speaking at a media briefing, Tuesday, Bowa said the cost of transporting petroleum products into Zambia was being cushioned through the use of the Strategic Reserve Fund from October 2023 till date. “There have been press reports in the past few days do the effect that the government of Zambia has been subsidising fuel. This is categorically not true. There has been no subsidy of fuel. You may recall that prior to 2005, there were occasional shortages of fuel in our…...



