ENERGY expert Johnston Chikwanda has appealed to government to issue a circular that will ensure full compliance among consumers to be switching off lights in unoccupied rooms whether during the day or at night. And Dr Chikwanda has urged government to restrict or ban the importation of electric geysers in view of the current 700 MW power deficit. Addressing the media, Sunday, Dr Chikwanda appealed to government and private consumers of electricity to reduce wastage of electric energy. “Consumer behavioural change – I am appealing to government, the private sector and domestic customers to switch off lights in unoccupied rooms whether during the day or night. This includes offices in government ministries, including cabinet offices, councils, agencies, State owned Enterprises...



