KITWE Chamber of Commerce president Emmanuel Mbambiko says Zesco has made a wise decision to engage individual mines before reducing power supply. Recently, Zesco Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi said the power utility company was engaging individual mines to appreciate their respective power needs in order to understand how much electricity supply it could cut from the mining sector amid load-shedding. In an interview, Mbambiko said the move would enable both the mines and Zesco to prepare each other, saying engagement in business was the way to go as opposed to dictating. “I think engagement is the way to go. When you have business partnerships just like it has always been with Mopani and the business community in Kitwe, how we manage...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.