THE Zambia Chamber of Mines has called on Zesco to prioritise the protection of underground mine ventilation, mine dewatering infrastructure and copper smelter furnace assets from irreparable damage associated with power outages amidst load shedding. In a statement, the Chamber warned that any loss of mine assets due to power cuts from mines such as Mabiza, Lumwana, Kansanshi, Konkola, Nchanga or Mufulira would be calamitous for the copper and nickel mining industry and the nation’s economic prospects. “The Council of the Zambia Chamber of Mines has called on Zambia’s electricity supplier Zesco, the government and the entire energy sector to prioritise the protection of underground mine ventilation, mine dewatering infrastructure and copper smelter furnace assets from irreparable damage associated with...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.