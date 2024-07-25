THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says FIC referred a total of 394 cases to it in 2023, and by the first quarter of this year, it had concluded 40 of these cases. The authority has disclosed K1.3 billion was assessed in taxes from the concluded cases, and K29.5 million was collected. Meanwhile, the authority says in the first half of 2024, it collected K2.9 billion from mining company tax, compared to K3.4 billion collected in 2023, indicating a 13.9 percent decrease. In addition, ZRA says 777 taxpayers accounted for 80 percent of the revenue collected in the first half of 2024, out of 597,352 active taxpayers. Speaking during the Mid-Year Budget and Economic Performance Review, ZRA Commissioner General Dingani Banda...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.