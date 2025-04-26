NKANA coach Mwenya Chipepo is confident that Congolese international Idris Mbombo, defender Clement Mwape, and captain Harrison Chisala will be mentally prepared for Today’s ABSA Cup semifinal clash against Zesco United, despite their brief detention earlier this week. The Zambia Police on the Copperbelt confirmed on Wednesday that the trio had been detained after allegedly damaging the locking system of the referee’s dressing room at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium after the Kitwe derby. The players have since been released on bond. Chipepo confirmed that the players were in contention for selection in what is arguably Nkana’s most important match of the season. “The trio missed training. They only trained yesterday, but as coaches we have psyched them and they will be...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here