SUSPENDED ZAMMSA director general Victor Nyasulu says the decision to take the drugs to J&J was made by the transporter out of frustration because there were long queues of tracks awaiting clearance by the agency. And Nyasulu says ZAMMSA is bankrupt and has not been paying NHIMA, ZRA and NAPSA. Meanwhile, Nyasulu says he was offered a fake mutual separation agreement which he rejected. Nyasulu explained that he was aware of the 61 containers of drugs and other medical supplies being kept at a private facility called J&J in Makeni. On Wednesday, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo revealed that 61 out of 73 containers of medication which were supposed to be stored at ZAMMSA warehouse were diverted to a private J&J...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.