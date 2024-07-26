FORMER president Edgar Lungu has joined the ongoing Black Friday protest by youths by wearing a black outfit. The Black Friday campaign is an initiative started by some youths to protest against issues affecting the lives of Zambians by wearing black outfits. In a write-up shared on Facebook, Friday, Lungu stated that he decided to participate in the protest to identify with and encourage the youths who were peacefully airing their views. “Fellow Citizens, I would like to acknowledge the ongoing Black Friday protest by our youths, which is targeted at addressing various burning issues affecting them, and indeed, us all. Today, I personally participated in this protest by wearing black to identify with and encourage these patriotic young people...