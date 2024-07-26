GOVERNMENT has warned that it will find all those behind the death the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General, Guntila Muleya, and bring them to book. On Wednesday, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana, announced the passing of Muleya, who was found dead with gunshot wounds in Njolwe area. Speaking during a media briefing, Thursday, Kawana said Law Enforcement Agencies would smoke out Muleya’s killers no matter where they would hide. “In closing, I just want to pass on a message to those that are behind this gruesome act, we will find you. You cannot take away an innocent soul in this fashion and get away with it. No matter what it takes, we will find you...



