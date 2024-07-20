VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says the increase in suspicious transactions disseminated by the Financial Intelligence Centre doesn’t mean UPND is corrupt because there are certain factors like inflation at play. And Vice-President Nalumango says the dissolution of the ACC board was necessary because the Commission had a dent and it was best to start afresh. Vice-President Nalumango was speaking during the Vice President’s question time in the National Assembly which was mainly characterised by questions on the FIC and ACC, Friday. When Nakonde PF MP Lukas Simumba wondered whether people could refer to UPND officials as thieves and corrupt due to the increase in suspicious transactions to K13.5 billion as they did the PF administration, Vice-President Nalumango said the MP should...



