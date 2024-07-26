FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says Cabinet and Parliament have approved K2 billion for the “cash for work programme” as part of government’s response to drought. And Dr Musokotwane says no one will be fired for releasing the FIC report under the UPND administration. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has revealed that Zambia’s external debt had increased to $14.7 billion as of March 2024, while local debt stood at K225.5 billion. Speaking during the 2024 Mid-Year Budget Economic Review, Wednesday, Dr Musokotwane said Cabinet and Parliament had approved K2 billion that would be provided to communities. “The very first thing or response in terms of the drought is to preserve human life and with that, specific measures that...



