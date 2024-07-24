ZCCM-IH has announced that the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has withdrawn the appointment of Moses Nyirenda as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board. According to a statement issued by ZCCM-IH Company Secretary Charles Mjumphi, Nyirenda’s withdrawal as Non-Executive Director was effective from July 17, 2024. He stated that Nyirenda was appointed on December 13, 2021, and during his tenure, he served as Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee of the Board. “In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders that the Industrial Development Corporation, the Majority Shareholder, has withdrawn the appointment of Mr Moses S Nyirenda as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board effective 17th July 2024....



