On January 24, 2024, Africa's best bookmaker and Kabwe Warriors Football Club signed a sponsorship deal.

The first successes were quick

On January 24, 2024, Africa’s best bookmaker and Kabwe Warriors Football Club signed a sponsorship deal. The first months of the 1xBet and Railmen partnership have already brought decent results.

• For the first time in 17 years, Kabwe Warriors reached the ABSA Cup final, but they lost 1-2 to the eventual MTN Super League champions, Red Arrows.

• The Railmen finished 5th in the national championship and showed their best result in 4 seasons.

• The number of wins increased from 35.7% to 50% (8 victories in 16 matches).

Improved playing quality has helped Kabwe Warriors leapfrog six places up the MTN Super League table compared to the 2022/2023 season. “The partnership with 1xBet came at the right time. Sponsorship from the reliable bookmaker helped us improve and became an impetus for growth,” midfielder Hashim Sempala explained the team’s progress.

Appetite comes with eating

Kabwe Warriors will kick off the 2024/2025 season on August 17 with an away match against the Green Eagles. Railmen are sure their upgraded locomotive has enough power to outpace strong competitors. The club aims to participate in the continental tournament for the first time since 2021.

It’s not easy, as Zambia will be represented by one team in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup. Still, after the start of collaboration with 1xBet, Kabwe Warriors confidently look to the future. “Our priority is to continue working hard to achieve the big goal – the first league title since 1987 in the 2024/2025 season. Last year, we were close to winning the trophy, and we are sure we can improve,” said Hashim Sempala about the club’s grand ambitions.

