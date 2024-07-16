YO MAPS’ lawyer Kadhila Amoomo says the artiste has been fined N$5,000, approximately K7,144, by the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court for performing in Namibia without a permit. On Monday, Namibian police granted Yo Maps N$3,000, approximately K4,280, bail after he spent a night in police cells. Namibian immigration officials had arrested Yo Maps after he performed at a concert in Windhoek without a work visa, picking him from the stage along with his manager DJ Kandeke. In a statement, Tuesday, Amoomo urged Namibian music concert organisers to ensure their paper work was in order to avoid exposing visiting artistes to such situations. “Our client, the talented Yo Maps from Zambia, has finalised his case today. Our client is finally free to...



