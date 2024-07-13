DEC has apprehended two foreign nationals found in possession of significant amounts of Malawian Kwacha totaling MK 42,184,000, concealed in eight wooden boxes, during an operation conducted at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA). In a statement, Saturday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the search was later extended to a hotel in Lusaka where the suspects had been staying, and various currencies were seized. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) conducted a meticulously coordinated operation at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka, leading to the successful apprehension of two foreign nationals. The suspects, one American and one Russian, jointly and whilst acting together, were found in possession of significant amounts of Malawian Kwacha in stacks of 20s, 50s,100s, 200s,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.