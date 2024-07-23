POLITICAL Analyst Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema dissolved the ACC board because he wants to protect Solicitor General, Marshal Muchende. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s Costa programme recently, Dr Sishuwa wondered why the President did not ask Muchende to resign and pave way for investigations, like he did with former ACC director general Thom Shamakamba. “Hichilema dissolved the ACC board on the ground that he’s committed to fighting corruption when he’s actually not, he’s actually protecting the Solicitor General. Why is Hichilema so protective of Marshal? We are told that Hichilema is committed to the fight against corruption, and because of that he told the ACC Director General at the time to resign so...



