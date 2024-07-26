MADISON General Insurance has announced a health cover sponsorship for the 2024 Wildcat Energy Zambia International Rally set to take off today in Ndola. The Zambia International Rally, set to run up to July 28th will see 18 drivers compete for points. Madison General Insurance Managing Director, Chabala Lumbwe, said Madison was always proud to partner with the Zambia Motor Sport Association (ZMSA) to supplement government’s efforts to grow sports in Zambia. Lumbwe said Madison appreciated ZMSA for its efforts to develop motor sports in Zambia since 1964. “Many sports entities have collapsed because you are not supported by the state as it were. You have been doing this from the private side and we wish you great celebrations at...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.