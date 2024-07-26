ON any list of Africa’s most endangered species, the rhino will stay at the top as it faces an existential crisis fuelled by poaching and illegal trade. In Zambia, a recent incident has sparked outrage and mobilised citizens to join forces with conservationists in a desperate bid to protect these majestic creatures. The story of Fwanya, a beloved rhino from the Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park, has become a flashpoint in this ongoing struggle, fuelled by the mystery surrounding its ‘missing’ horn. For years, Fwanya roamed the park’s vast expanses, embodying the spirit of resilience against all odds while entertaining tourists. However, whispers of a clandestine sale to private ranchers triggered an alarm that echoed across the nation in March this year....



