THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says only six mines out of over 6000 entities with mining licences in the country have contributed to revenue collection. Speaking at the ongoing 2024 EAZ National Economic Summit, Thursday, ZRA Commissioner General Dingani Banda said the six mines in question accounted for 80 percent of the gross revenue collected from the sector. “When you look at revenue collection by sector, we track the top five sectors which contributed 70.8% in the first half in terms of gross collection as compared to 74.2% in the same period last year. So, we are seeing an increased diversification particularly when you look at the rest of the sectors apart from the top five. You can see that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.