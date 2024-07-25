THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court under the Chinsali subordinate court has convicted and sentenced a court interpreter to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices. Martin Mulenga of Mpika District, in Muchinga Province, has been jailed for corruptly soliciting K4,000 and actually receiving K3,000 as an inducement to secure an acquittal in a case concerning the Mpika Subordinate Court. In a statement, ACC Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono explained that the commission arrested Mulenga on June 12, 2022, and charged him with two counts of corrupt practices by a public officer. “The Economic and Financial Crimes Court under the Chinsali subordinate court has convicted a Court Interpreter to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.