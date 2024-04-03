THE Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) has halted trading in the securities of Investrust Bank PLC on all its platforms. On Tuesday, the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) announced that it had taken possession of Investrust Bank PLC with effect from April 2, 2024. BOZ explained that the possession of the bank had been necessitated by the shareholders’ failure to resolve its insolvency. In a statement, LUSE Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Kabaso explained that the decision to suspend trading in the securities of Investrust Bank PLC was made in the interest of maintaining an orderly, fair, efficient, and transparent market. “This notice serves to inform the public that trading in the Securities of Investrust Bank Plc (ISIN: ZM0000000235) has been halted on...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.