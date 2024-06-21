ASSOCIATION of Mine Suppliers and Contractors president Costa Mwaba says the only way the country will develop is if Zambian suppliers and contractors are involved in the mainstream business of mining. Mwaba says Mine Owners are deliberately not giving Zambians the opportunity to grow. Speaking during a News Diggers Public Discussion Forum, Monday, Mwaba lamented that mine owners still didn’t trust Zambian suppliers and contractors in terms of being in the mainstream business. “The only way Zambia is going to develop is by Zambian suppliers and contractors being involved in the mainstream business, and what we mean being in the mainstream business is that we do not just need contracts of sweeping, no. We need main contracts like mining, supplying...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.