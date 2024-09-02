ZESCO Limited has announced that as of September 1, 2024, it will only be able to supply power to residential customers for three hours per day on a rotational basis. According to a statement issued by Zesco Corporate Affairs Department, Sunday, this is due to reduced power imports from the southern circuit via Namibia, among other things. “Zesco Limited informs its customers and the public that it is experiencing a significant power shortfall, which has constrained its ability to implement the 17-hour power rationing schedule that was announced earlier to commence on 1 September 2024. This unforeseen development arises from the following factors; reduced power imports from the southern circuit via Namibia due to a converter fault on the transmission...



