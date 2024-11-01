PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is need to strengthen political will among leaders in order to address some emerging issues around non-tariff barriers in COMESA countries. Speaking during 23rd COMESA Authority Summit, Thursday, President Hichilema said non-tariff barriers were hindering countries’ efforts to deepen regional integration. “We must continue combating non-tariff barriers. We need to strengthen our political will to address the emerging issues around non tariff barriers that are hindering our efforts to deepen regional integration. It is actually a negative development which we must watch closely going forward and deal with decisively whenever these issues arise. Using trade to address insecurity is another matter that I would like to emphasise as I exit from the Chair. We need...



