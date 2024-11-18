President Hakainde Hichilema (c) with Minister of Mines and Minerals development Paul Kabuswe, Barrick Gold Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow and Barrick staff during the official ground breaking of the Super Pit Barrick Lumwana mine in Kalumbila District on Wednesday 2nd October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

President Hakainde Hichilema (c) with Minister of Mines and Minerals development Paul Kabuswe, Barrick Gold Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow and Barrick staff during the official ground breaking of the Super Pit Barrick Lumwana mine in Kalumbila District on Wednesday 2nd October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

BARRICK Lumwana Mine says its target is to grow local contractors, and that 80 percent of its annual spending goes to local businesses. And ZEMA has confirmed that Barrick Lumwana’s Super Pit has gone through the environmental impact assessment and received approval. Meanwhile, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has urged Barrick Lumwana Mine not to engage contractors who do not treat their employees well. Speaking when Kabuswe and other ministers toured the mine, a Barrick Lumwana representative explained that the mine categorises contracts into three classes. “Currently, we categorise contracts as what we call C1, which is our local here in Kalumbila District and then we have C2, which is now down towards Solwezi. We have C3, which is national. So...