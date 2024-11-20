International Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative Eric Lautier making his remarks during the official launch of the Public Forum on progress made by Zambia in debt restructuring at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

IMF Resident Representative in Zambia Eric Lautier says the Fund is forecasting a very strong economic recovery for Zambia in 2025, with a projected 6.2 per cent GDP growth. In an interview, Lautier said the projection was anchored on expected recovery of the agriculture sector and investments taking place in mining. “You know that the economy has been severely impacted by the drought and so this has reduced agricultural output. We also had the electricity shortages that impacted the economy widely in 2024 so now we have revised the GDP growth from the initial 2.3 per cent that we had in the last review to 1.2 per cent so of course the economy is still trying to recover from the...