THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the price of petrol by K0.97, diesel by K2.32, kerosene by K1.72 and Jet A-1 by K1.92 for the month of December 2024. ERB has adjusted the prices for petrol, diesel, kerosene and jet A-I to K33.67/litre, K32.43/litre, K28.67/litre and K31.49/litre, respectively. In a statement, Saturday, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda stated that the hike in fuel pump prices was due to the depreciation of the Kwacha. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has revised the pump prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene and jet A-1 upwards for December 2024. The pump prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene and jet A-1 shall be K33.67/litre, K32.43/litre, K28.67/litre and K31.49/litre respectively. This price review is driven by the...



