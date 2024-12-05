ZESCO says its diesel-powered energy solution will continue to play a crucial role long after the power crisis subsides. And the corporation has expressed its commitment to ensuring that alternative power supply solutions are continuously explored to provide relief to its customers, the public and the nation at large. In a statement, Wednesday, Zesco Communication Strategy Manager Muntanga Sibalwa stated that even after the power crisis subsides, the power generators installed in critical areas would be utilised during times when the electrical system was under strain. “This serves to address customer and stakeholder concerns regarding the transition to solar power, particularly for markets where Zesco Limited installed diesel-powered generators to minimize the power supply gap, arising from the drought induced...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here