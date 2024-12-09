THE National Assembly has approved the K11.8 billion supplementary budget. But Chilubi PF MP Mulenga Fube wondered why the “methodical” government has presented two supplementary budgets in 2024. This is the second supplementary budget being presented which will see K6.3 billion being dedicated to constitutional and statutory expenditure to meet the cost of domestic debt service, while 42 percent or K4.8 billion had been allocated to loans and investment for dismantling of outstanding bills and debt swaps to Zamtel and Ndola Energy. Meanwhile, 2.4 percent or K277 million of the supplementary budget will be channelled towards the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to meet the cost of overseas allowances to missions abroad. Debating the budget, Friday, Planning and...



