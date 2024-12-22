GOVERNMENT says the country has in the recent past recorded isolated pockets of fall army worm infestation in Lufwanyama, Mumbwa, Shibuyunji and Monze Districts, among other areas. Ministry of Agriculture Director for Agriculture Dr Chizumba Shepande says government has already procured chemicals to respond to army worm attacks. Asked if his ministry had received any report indicating the presence of army worms during this year’s farming season, Dr Shepande responded in the affirmative. “Yes, yes indeed. In fact, we are working hand in hand with the Meteorological Department under the Ministry of Green Economy. Those officers from metrology give us information about the rainfall patterns because we are now producing an agro-meteorological bulletin every 10 days which contains information on...



