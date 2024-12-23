MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says the revelation by JCTR that the cost of living for the month of December has gone up by K440.31 makes a sad reading, especially that most Zambians are barely surviving. Last Wednesday, the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) disclosed that it had recorded a K440.31 increase in the cost of living for Lusaka families, as reflected in its December 2024 Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB). Commenting on the increase in an interview, Thursday, Mundubile said most Zambians were failing to have three meals a day, lamenting that government had not shown any shift in policy aimed at addressing the cost of living. “That revelation by JCTR makes very sad reading because the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here