People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda being flanked by his running mate Gerald mulawo addresses journalists shortly after the filing in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ALLIANCE for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda has wondered whether those in government are scared of losing their jobs if they give a true reflection of the country’s economic performance. And Socialist Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says it’s insulting for government to suggest that the country’s overall economic performance in 2024 has been satisfactory. Last week, Ministry of Finance and National Planning Director of the Economic Management Akapelwa Imwiko said Zambia’s overall economic performance in 2024 was satisfactory, given the challenges experienced both globally and domestically. But in an interview, Monday, Banda said economic indicators did not support Imwiko’s statement. “The UPND does not understand the assignment or what they came to do because there is no way...