THE Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) has disclosed that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates for the third quarter of 2024 show that the economy grew by only 2.5 percent, a reduction from the 5.7 percent recorded in the third quarter of 2023. ZamStats acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda has also revealed that the annual inflation for December 2024 increased to 16.7 percent from 16.5 percent recorded in November, 2024. Speaking during a media briefing, Thursday, Mudenda said the GDP growth for the 2024 third quarter represented a slowdown in growth of 3.2 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2023. “Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates for the third quarter of 2024 show that the economy grew by 2.5 percent...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here