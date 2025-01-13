GOVERNMENT says it is still mopping up illegally harvested mukula logs and assembling them at central points. Minister of Green Economy and Environment Mike Mposha has described the exercise as an expensive undertaking, but insists that government is determined to clean the mess in mukula trade. In an interview, Friday, Mposha said government had no timeframe as to when the mop up exercise would be completed. “As we speak, we have been mopping out this illegally harvested mukula to put it in central points. But you see, this is a very expensive undertaking because the amount of trees, the amount of mukula which is lying idle in different points is a lot, and it’s a very expensive undertaking and hence...



