Rioting lands 8 juveniles in court

EIGHT juveniles and an adult have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for taking part in riots that resulted from reports of chemical spraying in some parts of the capital city.

Appearing before Principal Resident Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile, Derrick Mutwila and eight others have pleaded not guilty to the charge of rioting contrary to Section 79 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Mutwila, on February 20, 2020 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown and being in a riotous assembly, did take part in a riot despite being told to disperse by the police.

The suspects have each been granted K3,000 cash bail with two traceable working sureties in established companies bound in the sum of K20,000 each but in their own recognizance.

Magistrate Mikalile warned the parents of the juveniles to be present before court during the next hearing as is mandated by law.

The matter has since been adjourned to March 13, 2020 for mention and march 19, 2020 for commencement of trial.