A witness has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili was not in any way involved in the incorporation of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services. James Nyasulu, 62, told the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that he is the one who lodged the registration documents of Mwamona Engineering at PACRA on August 23, 2001 on behalf of Kambwili’s wife, Carol. And on why the NRC number for Kambwili’s sister Sampa was reflecting under Mwamba Chishimba’s names on the incorporation documents, Nyasulo said the anomaly was caused by the person...



