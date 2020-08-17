A DIRECTOR of Dayow Beef Company Limited has dragged Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and the Attorney General to the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration that the purported warrant of deportation that was issued against him is unlawful and constitutes an abuse of power. Adanker Edin Dayow, a Kenyan national, has also asked the Lusaka High Court to grant him permission to come back to Zambia to continue to live and provide for his family as well as run the businesses that he spent his life’s savings and investment...



