LUSAKA Magistrate Nsunge Chanda has ruled that former Zambia Airforce commander Eric Chimese’s emoluments are not classified material. This is in a matter in which Chimese is accused of abuse of authority of office and money laundering relating to properties in Ibex Hill and Lilayi. Chimese is jointly charged with Chita Lodge director James Chungu. Chimese’s lawyers had previously objected to a witness disclosing information relating to the accused’s earnings and conditions of service on grounds that the data was classified information. This was after Colonel Bernard Chileshe, a director...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.