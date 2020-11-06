THE Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) says a fake teacher has been committed to prison for six months after failing to pay a K60,000 fine slapped on her in February this year by the Nakonde Magistrates’ Court. In a statement, Thursday, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono stated that Catherine Nakamba aged 30, of Muzabwela Village in Nakonde District was in February this year convicted of 2 counts by the Nakonde Magistrates’ Court and sentenced to twelve (12) months simple imprisonment for each count to run concurrently. The sentences were, however...
