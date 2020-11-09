THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found a 22-year-old University of Zambia (UNZA) student with a case to answer in a matter he is accused of indecently assaulting a female student at the same institution last year. Meanwhile, the arresting officer in the matter testified that on November 30, 2019, the complainant told him that while she was asleep, a male person put his hands into her pants and started touching her vagina. This is a matter in which Ernest Sikazwe, 22 of Lusaka, is charged with indecent assault on females....
