THE Lusaka High Court has lifted an injunction filed by Judge Sunday Nkonde preventing preventing the President from suspending him to pave way for judicial review over his alleged misconduct, following recommendation from the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) in 2018. This a matter in which Judge Nkonde, as an applicant of an injunction, challenged the Commission’s decision of 14th November 2018 which found a prima facie case against him. The Attorney General was the respondent in this case, while Messers Nchito & Nchito were cited as interested parties, being lawyers...



